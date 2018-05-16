Western University to host London’s largest event ever in 2020

More than 8,000 scholars are expected to visit London in 2020 when Western hosts the Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences.

The university announced they would host Canada’s largest gathering of humanities and social science scholars Wednesday morning.

“We look ahead with great excitement to organizing Congress 2020 in partnership with Western University,” said executive director for the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences, Gabriel Miller.

“Congress draws talent from a wide array of disciplines from across the country to share and discuss ideas about shaping the Canada of the future, enriching both the research community and the local community where it takes place,” he said.

According to a media release, Congress has brought together more than 70 scholarly organizations for nearly 90 years.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to not only show off our university and our city, but to highlight the important work our faculty members and partners are conducting across a variety of disciplines,” says John Capone, Western’s Vice-President.

The conference will run from May 30, 2020 to June 5, 2020, and is expected to be the largest event ever hosted in the forest city.

Western University last hosted Congress in 2005.