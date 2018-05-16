Saskatchewan drought
May 16, 2018 5:33 pm
Updated: May 16, 2018 5:41 pm

Rain in forecast to bring minor relief to fire risk in Saskatchewan

By Meteorologist  Global News

GFS Global 100 km model projected rainfall totals.

SkyTracker
A A

After record-breaking heat in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and a tinder dry start to the month of May, rain is finally in the forecast.

Parts of the province could see upwards of 25 millimeters of rain, and although it won’t cure the drought, it will offer some relief.

READ MORE: Dry conditions fueling wildfires in Saskatchewan

SkyTracker
SkyTracker

Showers will develop along the Yellowhead highway Wednesday afternoon as an upper-level system moves in from Alberta. Central Saskatchewan is in desperate need of moisture as wildfires continue to burn in the Prince Albert region.

READ MORE: Regina and area experiencing dry spell

In southern Saskatchewan, a strengthening low-pressure system will push in scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next 48-hours. The cold front associated with this system will swing through Thursday night, potentially firing off more thunderstorms before moving out of the province Friday morning.

READ MORE: Near-record dry conditions in Sask. plaguing farmers

Rainfall totals from Wednesday to Friday will range from 5 millimeters to 20 millimeters, with heavier localized amounts from thunderstorms.

GFS Global 100 km model projected rainfall totals.

SkyTracker

READ MORE: Saskatchewan issues fire ban heading into long weekend

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, a large portion of Saskatchewan is currently under an extreme fire risk. If a wildfire were to occur in the red regions, it would be fast-spreading and very difficult to control.

Dry conditions have forced the Saskatchewan government to issue an immediate fire ban for most of Saskatchewan heading into the Victoria Day long weekend.

Open fires and fireworks are banned on all Crown land, provincial parks and recreation sites, and burn notification areas from the Churchill River south to the U.S. border.

A fire ban is in effect for a large portion of the province.

READ MORE: Be prepared to deal with emergency situations in Saskatchewan

For weather-on-the-go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

		

			

				
	



	
		
			

    		

			© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.		

				

			
				 Report an error
			
		

	


                   
                    
					
						

	
		
 
					
					
                    	



                        
Drought

                                
dry spell

                                
Fire Ban

                                
Fire Ban Saskatchewan

                                
Open fire ban

                                
Open Fire Ban Saskatchewan

                                
Rain

                                
regina rain

                                
Saskatchewan

                                
Saskatchewan drought

                                
Saskatchewan Fire Ban

                                
Saskatchewan Open Fire Ban

                                
saskatchewan rain

                                
Saskatchewan Wild Fires

                                
Wildfires

            

                        


                    						

									
						

                    
							
		

				
				
				

					Editor's Picks
					
				


				

										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
									

		

		
		
					                

            

			
            			
			
			

		

			
 FLYERS 

	





	

		 More Weekly Flyers 
	

			

		
	



			
			

				

					

						
Comments

					

				
					
							

				
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

			

								

			 
					
	

										
			 
		

	

	
	

    
	

							
										Global News