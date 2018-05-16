Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three, retire or release two others

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced a number of transactions Wednesday, signing three new players and releasing or retiring two others.

The Bombers have signed international running back Jhurell Pressley, international defensive back Mohammed Seisay, and Canadian running back Johnny Augustine.

The team also announced defensive back Travis Howard has been moved to the retired list, and international defensive back Ezra Robinson was released.

Robinson previously played three seasons with Tennessee State University and was only signed by the Bombers in April.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers tinker with roster ahead of rookie camp

Running back Jhurell Pressley played four seasons with the University of New Mexico Lobos, where he set a team record in 2014 with a 9.5 rushing yards per carry average. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016.

Defensive back Mohammed Seisay played two seasons with the Nebraska Huskers before joining the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

He played 13 games for the Lions and made five tackles.

Seisay was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks, however two separate injuries in 2015 and 2016 kept him on the injured reserve list for those seasons.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 5 players, release QB

Running back Johnny Augustine played all five of his Canadian University seasons with the Guelph Gryphons, and was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year before signing with the Blue Bombers.

He boasts 28 touchdowns on 483 rushes, for a total of 2,742 yards. In his senior year alone, Augustine rushed for 690 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

The Bombers rookie camp got underway Wednesday afternoon and continues through the rest of the week.