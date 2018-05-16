Police indentify man responsible for car chase through Simcoe County

Police have identified the man responsible for a high-speed car chase which ripped through Simcoe County Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 29-year-old New Tecumseth man Jamie Adam Mulholland was arrested in connection with the robbery and car chase.

Mulholland is facing several charges after allegedly robbing a pharmacy in Everett before causing a lengthy car chase across Simcoe County, which ended in downtown Barrie.

Police say the accused has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

Flight while pursued by peace officer,

Armed robbery,

Disguise with intent,

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to police, Mulholland is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing May 16 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Police say the cooperative and collaborative effort by several police detachments allowed for the safe arrest of the suspect.