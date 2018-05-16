Lacrosse players’ union says CLA call for university players for Worlds replacement team is ‘desperate’

Controversy continues in the Canadian lacrosse world amid the on-going labour dispute between Canadian national lacrosse players and the sport’s governing body.

As Global News first reported in April, the National Lacrosse Team Players Association (NLTPA) is trying to negotiate a four-year deal for all five national teams with the Canadian Lacrosse Association (CLA). Without a deal, the NLTPA says the Senior Men’s Field Team will not defend it’s 2014 title at the World Lacrosse Championship in Israel this July.

Now, with the tournament less than two months away, the Canadian Lacrosse Association has contacted university lacrosse programs in hopes of fielding a team outside the NLTPA.

In an email obtained by Global News on Tuesday, the CLA’s director of high performance and international relations, Doug Luey, contacted over a dozen members of the Canada University Field Lacrosse Association (CUFLA).

“I am reaching out to you today to gauge your interest in coaching and selecting a team of CUFLA players to represent Canada in Israel from July 9-22. We have 10 players from the second tier of applicants that have indicated they would be willing to play.”

In an email response to Global News, Luey confirmed his contact with members of the CUFLA.

“It is imperative that Canada sends a team to the World Championship in 2018 and the CLA has every intention of sending a team.”

As for the 10 players from the second tier of applicants willing to play for Canada, Luey says they have shown interest in being part of the team but have not been asked to commit.

“It would be unfair to those players while we continue to reach some common ground with the 34 players initially selected to represent Canada,” Luey said.

Global News reached out to the CUFLA for comment, but has not received a response.

In a post on Twitter, the head coach of Trent University’s lacrosse team, Mark Farthing, said the CUFLA has stated it will stay non-partisan in the dispute.

“Despite high hopes for our [Trent University Lacrosse] season you will not find us defending a world title. Hope to see our true 34,” the tweet read.

After breaking off negotiations, the CLA began contacting replacement players outside the NLTPA last week trying to assemble a backup roster for the Worlds.

The CLA offered to cover all costs and insurance for replacement players, with training camp beginning July 6-8, 2018 in Ontario before the worlds in Netanya, Israel, which are scheduled to begin July 12.

Drake Porter, a goalie from Aurora, Ont. playing at Syracuse University, declined a spot on Team Canada for the world championships.

“I, and presumably many other players who received this invitation, do not want to undermine the goals of the NLTPA members during this time who are fighting for the rights of future national team players as well as a better CLA,” Porter said in a statement.

NLTPA lawyer Richard Furlong told Global News that if this were the corporate world, the people making these decisions and miscalculations would be fired.

“The CLA is desperate, it has painted itself into a losing corner and it has badly misjudged player solidarity,” he said.

“Many players have contacted NLTPA personnel to state they will never side with the CLA under these conditions.”

Luey told Global News there are no formal talks currently scheduled with the NLTPA.

In an email on Monday to the CLA’s executive director, Jane Clapham, Furlong requested both sides meet in good faith to reach a deal.

“To put it charitably, time is short, the stakes are high and the players deserve the CLA’s unbridled cooperation.”