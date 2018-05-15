North Korea says it may reconsider summit with U.S., calls denuclearization demands ‘one-sided’

North Korea said it may reconsider holding a summit with the United States if Washington continues to unilaterally insist on North Korea giving up its nuclear program, the North’s state media said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: North Korea cancels talks with South due to joint military drills with U.S.: report

Citing first vice minister of foreign affairs Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s central news agency also said the fate of the U.S.-North Korea summit as well as bilateral relations “would be clear” if Washington speaks of a Libya-style denuclearisation for the North.

The statement added U.S. President Donald Trump would remain as a “failed president” if he follows in the steps of his predecessors.

-With a file from the Associated Press.