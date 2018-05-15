Politics
May 15, 2018 11:00 pm
Updated: May 15, 2018 11:04 pm

North Korea says it may reconsider summit with U.S., calls denuclearization demands ‘one-sided’

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: North Korea has called off talks with South Korea, according to reports, as a result of joint military drills being conducted with the U.S. The decision comes as the anticipated summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump is only weeks away.

North Korea said it may reconsider holding a summit with the United States if Washington continues to unilaterally insist on North Korea giving up its nuclear program, the North’s state media said on Wednesday.

Citing first vice minister of foreign affairs Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s central news agency also said the fate of the U.S.-North Korea summit as well as bilateral relations “would be clear” if Washington speaks of a Libya-style denuclearisation for the North.

The statement added U.S. President Donald Trump would remain as a “failed president” if he follows in the steps of his predecessors.

