Scott Thompson: Who approved Hydro One raises if Ontario still has control?

Did you get a $25,000 raise today? Or how about a $70,000 pay increase? Anyone?

That is what the board members of Hydro One and their chair gave themselves Tuesday.

Wow! Clearly they are out of touch with Ontarians on this issue or they’re just really stupid.

And how about Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne? I guess this doesn’t do much for her re-election campaign.

Didn’t Wynne say Ontario would still have control after the sale of Hydro One shares? Didn’t the Liberals approve this board back in 2015?

Don’t we own 47 per cent of Hydro One shares? So who approved these raises?

You’d think Hydro One would consider the optics on this issue, or even the Ontario election . Apparently not.

Or does this mean they really don’t care what Wynne thinks, or Ontarians think, for that matter.

It’s not what Doug Ford wants to do with Hydro One that is attracting voters, it is his consideration for the taxpayer.

That’s something that has been lacking for the last 15 years.