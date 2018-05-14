New code of conduct aims to cut down on violence in Vancouver’s nightclub district

The Vancouver Police Department and Barwatch have teamed up to create a “code of conduct” after the fatal stabbing of a nightclub employee earlier this year.

It’s designed to reduce violence at all late-night establishments in the city, particularly in the Granville Entertainment District.

READ MORE: ‘He was always our hero’: Family of Granville nightclub employee killed in stabbing speaks out

Curtis Robinson, chair of BarWatch, said the code of conduct includes several necessary guidelines that prohibit certain behaviours.

“Fighting, verbal abuse, unwanted physical conduct, harassment of any kind, theft, bringing weapons of any kind into a venue, bringing concealed liquor into the venue and of course tampering,” he said.

Robinson said if these rules are broken in a BarWatch establishment, and that person is kicked out — creating a problem on the street afterwards will result in an investigation.

READ MORE: Vancouver to look at CCTV cameras on Granville Street after fatal stabbing

“Because you left our premises and got into a violent act, a fight, if you decide to get into a fight with a police officer, you’re going to pay the price for that,” Robinson said.

He added that the penalty for not following the code of conduct is an automatic ban from the bar for a year.

And if you’re caught with a weapon of any sort, it’s a ban for life.