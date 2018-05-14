Canada
May 14, 2018 7:37 pm

Opportunity for Kelowna residents to help flood victims in Grand Forks

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
Credit: Brad Siemens
A A

People in Kelowna who want to help those affected by floodingin Grand Forks, B.C., can drop off emergency supplies on Tuesday at the Real Canadian Superstore’s parking lot on Baron Road.

A Pro-Ex Transport Systems trailer will be set up to collect water, blankets, personal items, non-perishable foods and clothing.

READ MORE: Similkameen River could see 30 per cent rise from last peak

It will be there from 8 a.m. until it reaches capacity.

Report an error
Donations
Emergency
Flooding
Grand Forks
Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News