Opportunity for Kelowna residents to help flood victims in Grand Forks

People in Kelowna who want to help those affected by floodingin Grand Forks, B.C., can drop off emergency supplies on Tuesday at the Real Canadian Superstore’s parking lot on Baron Road.

A Pro-Ex Transport Systems trailer will be set up to collect water, blankets, personal items, non-perishable foods and clothing.

READ MORE: Similkameen River could see 30 per cent rise from last peak

It will be there from 8 a.m. until it reaches capacity.