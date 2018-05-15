Kingston police looking for four suspects in home invasion where gun was fired

Kingston police have confirmed a shot was fired during a violent home invasion on Conacher Drive late Sunday afternoon.

Const. Cam Mack says police are now looking for four suspects.

“We know there was one female involved and we have information possibly up to three males.”

The incident happened in a unit in the 240 Conacher Drive apartment complex.

Area resident Wendy McDonald lives across the street and says she woke up from an afternoon nap to a heavy police presence.

“I looked out my front window to probably six or eight cruisers, an ambulance and quite the fleet of police.”

Valerie Boyle also lives yards away, and says knowing that someone fired a gun nearby makes her afraid to leave her home.

“You get scared. You want to lock your doors and stay inside or you feel like moving away sometimes.”

No one was injured in the course of the home invasion.

With the incident barely 24 hours old, police haven’t released any more information at this time but say they are following several leads.