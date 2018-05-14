Canada
May 14, 2018 4:30 pm
Updated: May 14, 2018 4:31 pm

Bystanders report explosive fire on Milford Drive

By Online Reporter  Global News

Reports of a fire and something that sounded like an explosion coming from a home on Milford Drive.

Jes Maracle - Twitter
Kingston Paramedics and several fire trucks have rushed to a fire on Milford Drive between Bayridge Drive and Pembridge Crescent.

Some bystanders reported hearing an explosion on Monday afternoon, but there has been no confirmation that there is anything beyond a residence fire.

There are no reports of any injuries, but Frontenac Paramedics are on scene.

Kingston Police and Frontenac Fire did not get back with comment.

More info to come.
