Bystanders report explosive fire on Milford Drive
Kingston Paramedics and several fire trucks have rushed to a fire on Milford Drive between Bayridge Drive and Pembridge Crescent.
Some bystanders reported hearing an explosion on Monday afternoon, but there has been no confirmation that there is anything beyond a residence fire.
There are no reports of any injuries, but Frontenac Paramedics are on scene.
Kingston Police and Frontenac Fire did not get back with comment.
More info to come.
Comments
