Bystanders report explosive fire on Milford Drive

Kingston Paramedics and several fire trucks have rushed to a fire on Milford Drive between Bayridge Drive and Pembridge Crescent.

Some bystanders reported hearing an explosion on Monday afternoon, but there has been no confirmation that there is anything beyond a residence fire.

There are no reports of any injuries, but Frontenac Paramedics are on scene.

Frontenac paramedics on the scene of this fire in #YGK https://t.co/vJlv9tX8Xi — Frontenac Paramedics (@FPSParamedics) May 14, 2018

Kingston Police and Frontenac Fire did not get back with comment.

More info to come.