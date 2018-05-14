Sask. provincial parks opening for the summer season May 17

May 17 will be a big day for campers who have been counting down the days until Saskatchewan provincial parks open for the summer season.

“Camping is a summertime staple here in Saskatchewan,” Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Gene Makowksy said. “This weekend marks the start of a new and exciting season for our park guests. With a variety of programs and events taking place this year, there will be lots of fun activities to keep our visitors busy.

“Whether you’re a family heading back to your favourite park, or an adventure-seeker looking to explore a new place, each park has a unique experience to offer.”

With only three days to go, the government announced on May 14 there will be a wide range of programs and different activities available this season throughout provincial parks, including Learn to Camp, Learn to Fish, interpretive activities, and much more.

Details on the new Camp-Easy equipped camping program was released on May 11 and will be offered at Echo Valley, Buffalo Pound and Pike Lake provincial parks. These sites are great for families or first-time campers who are hoping to experience the outdoors, or anyone who does not have their own camping equipment.

According to the government and reflective of past years, there will be an alcohol ban effective between May 17 and May 21, which applies to all campgrounds and picnic areas within provincial parks and recreational sites, with the exception of cottages and commercial businesses. The ban also applies to several regional parks.

The government is reminding all visitors to keep fires small and to ensure it is attended at all times, especially due to the current dry conditions.

There are open fire restrictions in place for Duck Mountain and Good Spirit Lake provincial parks. Self-contained portable gas heating devices and fire pits, barbecues, pressurized stoves, and charcoal briquettes will be permitted for cooking and heating purposes at the park’s discretion.

You can check the list of all fire restrictions and any other advisories that may be in place on the SaskParks website.

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport continues to invest in provincial park facilities and infrastructure, and have expenditures of more than $11 million planned for capital projects and maintenance in 2018-19. The total investment in parks capital facilities and infrastructure since 2007 will reach a $110 million.