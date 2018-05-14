Politics
May 14, 2018 10:54 am

Council to vote on all-day street parking near downtown Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph city council will debate a motion that could free up additional on-street parking spaces near the downtown core.

With the closure of the West Parkade and the Wilson Street parking lot for construction, Guelph city council will vote on a motion to temporarily lift parking restrictions just outside of the downtown area.

The motion going before councillors Monday evening is meant to address the parking shortage around the downtown core and would allow drivers to park on certain streets for the day at no charge.

The city said if the motion is approved, it would create 145 to 175 additional spots by changing some no parking or two-hour on-street parking restrictions to allow all-day on-street parking.

Guelph city councillors will vote on a motion that could free up more on-street parking spots near the downtown core.

City of Guelph

Finding parking downtown has been a frustrating task for drivers after the city closed the Wilson Street parking lot to make way for a parkade that’s expected to open in 2019.

The West Parkade was also closed earlier this year and meant a loss of 531 spaces. It’s expected to reopen by the fall of this year.

Prior to the motion, the city has implemented a number of actions to ease parking frustrations, including free evening and weekend parking in downtown lots and public parking in the Elizabeth Street lot with a shuttle service to and from the Old Quebec Street Shoppes.

The city said it has tried to rent empty space from private owners to use for parking, but they have not been able to secure lot space.

Monday’s city council meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at Guelph City Hall.

