True North releasing more tickets for Monday’s Whiteout Street Party

An additional 10,000 tickets have been made available for Monday’s Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Street Party.

The tickets went on sale at noon Sunday. You can claim the free tickets at ticketmaster.ca.

Fans can claim up to four tickets per account.

Economic Development Winnipeg said there were roughly 15,000 people at Saturday night’s street party during Game 1 of the NHL’s Western Conference Final series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Jets.

The capacity for the street party will remain at 27,000 for Game 2.

A ticket to the game will also get you into the street party.

Puck drop for Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Monday evening.