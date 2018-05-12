Vigil held for crash victims one year later

On May 11, 2017, the unthinkable happened on a stretch of one of Canada’s busiest highways: a 7-vehicle pileup on highway 401 westbound, taking the lives of four people and seriously injuring two others.

The four people that died were travelling together, their vehicle caught fire and they were unable to get out.

Forty-year-old Pierre Courville, his long-time partner, 44-year-old Christine Hanrahan Courville, her 25-year-old son Mitchell Caird, and family friend, 21-year-old James MacGregor were all killed in the inferno.

On the anniversary of the crash, their loved ones, as well as others from the community, gathered to reflect at a park in the Kingston community where the victims lived.

"It's a way to honour the loss of so many people within the community and the lives that they've all touched," says Shawna Bryant, a friend of the victims.

Tasha Colby put up the Facebook page for the vigil with only one day’s notice. She says she wasn’t surprised people came out last minute and that it shows how much these people cared about Pierre, Christine, Mitchell, and Zach.

The event is a way for the community to remember those who were lost that day added Bryant.