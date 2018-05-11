Vancouver police issue warning after 11-year-old girl approached by suspicious man

Vancouver police have issued a public warning after an 11-year-old girl was approached by a strange man in East Vancouver.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on Windermere Street near Charles Street, according to a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) news release.

Police said the girl was walking when the man pulled up beside her in a silver sedan and tried to strike up a conversation with her, asking if she needed a ride or any money.

The girl declined, and the man drove off, police said.

“This young girl did the right thing when she was approached by a stranger. She continued on her way and told an adult she trusted,” said Const. Jason Doucette in a statement.

“It’s still early in the investigation, but until we confirm the man’s intentions, we are advising the public of this suspicious incident.”

Police describe the vehicle as a silver, two-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Cavalier or a Pontiac Sunfire.

The driver is described as a white man in his 40s with a thin build and a thick brown moustache. He was wearing glasses and a dark blue jacket with stripes down the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.