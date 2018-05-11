Canada
May 11, 2018 7:20 pm
Updated: May 11, 2018 7:23 pm

Ottawa police seek public help to find missing 16-year-old girl

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News
Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Ottawa police are appealing to the public to help them locate 16-year-old Makayla Wilk, who was last seen in the Ottawa area on May 2.

Wilk is from Ottawa, although investigators believe she may be in the Toronto area.

A police release on Friday evening described the teenage girl as five-feet-five-inches tall, with a slim build and long brown hair with red highlights. Wilk was wearing a grey sweater with black drawstrings and ripped jeans when last seen, the statement said.

Police say her family is greatly concerned for her safety.

READ MORE: Ottawa Police asking for public’s assistance to locate 19-year-old man

The Ottawa Police Service is asking anyone with information on Wilk’s whereabouts to call 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Ottawa police app.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
missing Makayla Wilk
missing person
missing teen Ottawa
Ottawa
Ottawa crime
Ottawa news
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police missing teen
Ottawa Police Service
Toronto
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News