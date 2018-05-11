Ottawa police seek public help to find missing 16-year-old girl

Ottawa police are appealing to the public to help them locate 16-year-old Makayla Wilk, who was last seen in the Ottawa area on May 2.

Wilk is from Ottawa, although investigators believe she may be in the Toronto area.

A police release on Friday evening described the teenage girl as five-feet-five-inches tall, with a slim build and long brown hair with red highlights. Wilk was wearing a grey sweater with black drawstrings and ripped jeans when last seen, the statement said.

Police say her family is greatly concerned for her safety.

The Ottawa Police Service is asking anyone with information on Wilk’s whereabouts to call 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the Ottawa police app.