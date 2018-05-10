Ottawa Police asking for public’s assistance to locate 19-year-old man

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lucas Nuttall, 19 years old, from Ottawa.

According to the police, Lucas’s family is greatly concerned for his safety.

Lucas is described as a white male, six feet fall, 130 pounds, with a slim build, short blond hair, and blue eyes.

Lucas was last seen in the downtown core.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.