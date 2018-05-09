Expect traffic disruptions Thursday due to demonstration: Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service is advising commuters to expect traffic delays Thursday afternoon in the downtown core as a demonstration is expected to take place starting on Parliament Hill around 12 p.m.

The demonstration is expected to continue until approximately 5 p.m. and will include a march downtown.

Protesters will be marching starting at approximately 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. As such, officers will be closing affected roads starting at 1 p.m.

According to Const. Chuck Benoit, Ottawa police does not give out information on what exactly the demonstration will be about but he does ensure that police will be on scene in order to keep the protesters and the public safe.

The march is expected to conclude with a return of protesters to Parliament Hill at around 3 p.m.

Following the march, commuters should continue to expect traffic delays on Wellington Street as protesters will remain on the Hill until about 5 p.m. and an influx of buses may impede traffic and public transit.

Police are asking commuters to use alternate routes for their afternoon drive home.