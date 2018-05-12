Canadian Guitar Festival canceled this year

Loughborough Lake is a peaceful place most of the year, but for the past decade on the last weekend of July, the sounds of birds and motorboats are joined by sounds of guitars.

The Canadian Guitar Festival has become a local tradition, one that many look forward too.

But this year, the festival is cancelled.

Founder of the festival, Del Vezeau, says “we’re going to take a break in 2018 and in 2019 the guitar fest will continue.”

Vezeau says he had to cancel the festival because of issues he was facing with South Frontenac Township.

“I do not technically have the zoning now to do this event,” says Vezeau.

Each year, a noise exemption was granted for the guitar festival.

According to a superior court judgement, the problem stems from other events like weddings and concerts that Vezeau had also been holding at his property, Loughborough Holiday Park.

After some neighbours complained, the township told Vezeau he had to apply for a zoning change for the property before they’d give him any more noise exemptions, even for the guitar festival.

The dispute went to court – and the judge gave Vezeau two options, either apply for a zoning change for the property or get noise exemptions — for “all” the events he holds here.

“He chose not to do either, so it couldn’t go ahead and he has cancelled it,” says mayor Ron Vandewal.

Vandewal also says the ball is in Vezeau’s court.

“Its unfortunate the event couldn’t happen but I think as a municipality we did try very hard, whether he feels that way or not,” says Vandewal.

Vezeau says “perhaps we need to find a new home for the guitar festival.”

Vezeau’s frustration with noise bylaws and zoning rules may put a sad song in the hearts of guitar festival fans this summer, but he vows to find a new harmony for the event – whether that means playing by the rules or taking the party somewhere else.