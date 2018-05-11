B.C. flooding 2018

Environment
May 11, 2018 4:35 pm
Updated: May 11, 2018 4:47 pm

Ok Falls drying out and cleaning up after flood waters recede

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

The flood waters have receded from 14th Avenue in OK Falls.

Klaudia Van Emmerick/Global News
It came on fast and it left almost as quickly.

The flooding Thursday in Ok Falls, south of Penticton, was caused when Shuttleworth creek breached its banks.

Water flooded numerous properties and some roads.

Residents of 54 homes were put under an evacuation order.

On Friday, people were cleaning up the left-over mess and the roads are dry but for a few puddles.

Crews built a berm at the breach site and have been removing debris from the creek bed.

The evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts Friday afternoon.

 

