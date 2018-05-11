Humboldt Broncos returning to the ice for 2018-19 SJHL season

The Humboldt Broncos plan to be back on the ice for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season.

Sixteen players and staff were killed when their team bus and a tractor-trailer collided south of Nipawin, Sask., on April 6. Thirteen others were injured.

The club announced Friday much needs to be done to rebuild the team, including hiring a new general manager and head coach to replace Darcy Haugan, who died in the crash.

Humboldt Broncos president Kevin Garinger said it will be difficult to replace him.

“Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community,” Garinger said in a statement.

“He was the coach every player wanted, and that other coaches wanted to emulate.”

He added every decision Haugan made was done to ensure the success of the organization.

The Broncos will be holding an invite-only camp in Saskatoon starting on May 25. The three-day camp for 80 prospective players will be closed to the public and media.

The team also announced season tickets will go on sale soon for the upcoming season and efforts will be made to ensure 2017-18 season ticket holders will have first right of refusal on their seats.