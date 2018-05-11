New Alberta online tool aims to stop domestic violence

An online toolkit to help end domestic violence in Alberta is being unveiled Friday.

The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) is launching a new online tool called Inventory of Promising Practices that features organizations across the province working to end domestic violence and abuse.

“Women and children facing domestic abuse need safety, shelter and specialized-supports,” said ACWS member services director Carolyn Goard.

“This toolkit will allow organizations to build collaboration around promising practices they believe will help ensure the safety of women and children.”

The online toolkit provides effective methods developed by organizations and government agencies to support women and children facing domestic violence.

It includes practices across several primary areas: the justice system, child welfare, safety planning, culturally-appropriate service provision, violence prevention and violence and trauma-informed service provision and creating cross-sectoral collaboration.

“I commend the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters for building this online inventory,” Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said.

“It will be a source of valuable, up-to-date information for the organizations working to keep women and children safe from domestic violence.”

The inventory was developed after input and consultation from 298 service providers and interviews with 75 survivors of domestic violence.

A report released earlier this year suggested family violence has increased two per cent in Alberta since 2014. The province ranks third highest out of all Canadian provinces when it comes to rates of intimate partner violence.