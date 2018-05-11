Police identify victim in a deadly Springwater hit-and-run

Police have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Springwater Township.

Dominik Andrew Adamek, a 28-year-old man from Springwater, was killed at the intersection of County Road 53 and Carson Road at around 6 a.m., on May 5. Adamek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled before police arrived, however, they have been able to determine the make of car involved in the incident. According to police, they are looking for a 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla, with damage to the front end and a broken headlight. The car was last seen heading northbound on County Road 53.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.