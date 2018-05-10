With grad parties about to begin, Fraser Health urges families to talk about drugs
Families with teens graduating from high school — now might be a good time to talk about drugs.
Nearly 25 people who were under 19 years old died from an overdose last year, said Dr. Aamir Bharmal, Fraser Health’s medical health officer.
And with grad parties about to begin, the health authority wants families to have frank and open talks about the risks associated with substance use.
“These are preventable deaths, which is why it is so important that young people understand the risks of overdose and how to respond if one occurs,” Bharmal said in a news release.
“Talking about substance use can help save lives, and while we encourage young people to avoid drugs altogether, if they choose to use substances, there are measures they can take that can help them stay safer.”
To help kickstart the conversation, Fraser Health has resources like the When Words Matter guide, a four-page booklet that provides tips on subjects on how to speak to kids in a “non-judgmental and supportive way.”
