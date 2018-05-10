Health
May 10, 2018 9:36 pm
Updated: May 10, 2018 9:38 pm

With grad parties about to begin, Fraser Health urges families to talk about drugs

By Gabriela Mazoni Porcaro Global News

With grad season coming up, Fraser Health is encouraging students, specially young ones, and their families to talk openly about substance use and the risks of overdose.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Families with teens graduating from high school — now might be a good time to talk about drugs.

Nearly 25 people who were under 19 years old died from an overdose last year, said Dr. Aamir Bharmal, Fraser Health’s medical health officer.

And with grad parties about to begin, the health authority wants families to have frank and open talks about the risks associated with substance use.

“These are preventable deaths, which is why it is so important that young people understand the risks of overdose and how to respond if one occurs,” Bharmal said in a news release.

“Talking about substance use can help save lives, and while we encourage young people to avoid drugs altogether, if they choose to use substances, there are measures they can take that can help them stay safer.”

To help kickstart the conversation, Fraser Health has resources like the When Words Matter guide, a four-page booklet that provides tips on subjects on how to speak to kids in a “non-judgmental and supportive way.”

READ MORE: ‘What got me out was this desperation’: Toronto woman details struggle with substance abuse

Here are a few more tips Fraser Health offered for graduation season:
– Ensure you’ve charged your phone for emergency situations
– Take a safe ride home; don’t jump in a car with someone who’s consumed alcohol or drugs
– Don’t do drugs or alcohol alone — make sure someone can check on you, or designate a sober friend
– Don’t leave a friend alone who has done drugs or alcohol
– If you do drugs or alcohol, go slowly
– Don’t mix the two or do different drugs together
– Don’t leave your drink alone
– If someone shows signs of an overdose, call 9-1-1 right away and give the individual breaths, staggered by five seconds, until someone comes to assist you
– Keep an naloxone kit and learn how to apply it. Eligible people have access to “Take Home Naloxone” in certain pharmacies
You can go to stopoverdose.gov.bc.ca for more information.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Global News