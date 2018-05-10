Canada
May 10, 2018 1:38 pm
Updated: May 10, 2018 1:41 pm

Baby injured after multi-vehicle crash in north Toronto: police

By Web Producer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say a baby was injured following a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s north end.

Police said they responded to a call around noon for a collision in the area of Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Authorities said one of the vehicles struck a tree and another fled the scene.

Police said a baby was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

There’s no word yet on what led to the crash.

