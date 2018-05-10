Baby injured after multi-vehicle crash in north Toronto: police
Toronto police say a baby was injured following a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s north end.
Police said they responded to a call around noon for a collision in the area of Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road.
Authorities said one of the vehicles struck a tree and another fled the scene.
Police said a baby was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.
There’s no word yet on what led to the crash.
