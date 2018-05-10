Early morning crash sends two people to hospital
A A
Police say two people were sent to hospital in stable condition Thursday morning after two cars crashed into each other in the St. James area.
Officials say the crash happened just after 4 a.m. when crews were called to King Edward Street and Wellington Avenue.
A road closure was in effect for several hours but the area has since reopened.
The reason for the crash is not yet known.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.