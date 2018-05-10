Those Old Radio Shows May 11 & 12

Friday, May. 11

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Discovery of Mornie Mathaway Ep. 97 Casey Crime Photographer – Pick-Up

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Kitty Foyle N/A

Hour 3: The Black Museum – The Straight Razor The Lone Ranger – The Little Red Schoolhouse

Hour 4: The Hardy Family – Horse Race Betting Jack Benny – Back from Vacation in Hawaii



Saturday, May. 12

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Pick Up Ep. 57 The Saint – Wanted a Husband

Hour 2: The Line Up – Shaky Gas Station Stick-Up Man You Are There – Lee and Grant at Appomattox

Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber has his Handwriting Analyzed The Weird Circle – The Returned

Hour 4: Ozzie & Harriet – Be on Time Pete Kelly Blues – Zelda

Hour 5: Bold Venture – Robbery Philip Marlowe – Big Rock