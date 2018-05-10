Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
May 10, 2018 1:13 am
Updated: May 10, 2018 1:24 am

Those Old Radio Shows May 11 & 12

By Radio operator
Friday, May. 11

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – The Discovery of Mornie Mathaway Ep. 97    Casey Crime Photographer – Pick-Up  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Kitty Foyle     N/A
Hour 3: The Black Museum – The Straight Razor     The Lone Ranger – The Little Red Schoolhouse 
Hour 4: The Hardy Family – Horse Race Betting     Jack Benny – Back from Vacation in Hawaii  


Saturday, May. 12

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Pick Up Ep. 57     The Saint – Wanted a Husband 
Hour 2: The Line Up – Shaky Gas Station Stick-Up Man     You Are There – Lee and Grant at Appomattox  
Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber has his Handwriting Analyzed     The Weird Circle – The Returned  
Hour 4: Ozzie & Harriet – Be on Time     Pete Kelly Blues – Zelda  
Hour 5: Bold Venture – Robbery     Philip Marlowe – Big Rock
