Person pulled from Lake Ontario after lengthy search

A person was pulled from the waters of Lake Ontario Wednesday evening following an hours-long search by EMS workers.

Police were called after someone spotted someone in the water about 100 metres offshore at about 6 p.m. near Ontario and Bagot streets.

The Cobourg fire department did a grid search while the Canadian Coast Guard searched the lake further out.

A search and rescue helicopter from CFB Trenton was eventually called in, and a short time later the person was found in about 10 feet of water.

It’s believed the person had been in the water for several hours. There’s no word on whether he or she survived the ordeal.

