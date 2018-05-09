‘I’m grieving for the fact we are losing our home’; seniors handed eviction notices at Penticton mobile home park

Seventy-six-year-old Georgine Melatini’s modest Penticton mobile home is a treasure trove of memories.

Pictures of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are on display alongside gifts and collectibles acquired over several decades.

But this fall Melatini and her husband will be forced to leave the place they’ve called home for 24 years.

The couple — and about 40 other residents of the Delta Mobile Home Park on Airport Road – have received eviction notices.

The letter states “the landlord does hereby terminate the above tenancy with the termination effective on Oct 1.”

It came as a shock to Melatini, as there is no mention of why they are being kicked out.

“It was unbelievable. Fear. Anger. All of the emotions you would go through if you were grieving. I’m grieving for the fact we are losing our home,” she said on Wednesday.

In a cruel twist of irony, B.C. Premier John Horgan was in Penticton last month to announce increased compensation for displaced tenants of mobile home parks.

“For tenants who need to be relocated if a park has been rezoned, that can oftentimes lead to homelessness and financial ruin,” Horgan said on April 3.

“With the changes we’re proposing to the local Residential Tenancy Act, we will bring in protections for those individuals.”

But the laws don’t apply to Melatini’s case.

The park is located on Penticton Indian Band land.

Local politicians say there is little recourse.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and it’s my understanding there are not any rules or regulations provincially that will protect the homeowners,” said Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.

“I asked Jane Philpott the Minister [of Indigenous Affairs] this morning and she wasn’t aware of any,” said South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings.

“I’ve heard from the Penticton Indian Band. They said that there are no laws and regulations that would cover this situation that they know of. They also said that they might be considering bylaws to cover these sorts of situations.”

Property owner Fred Kruger and property management company Stanmar Services did not respond to a request for comment.