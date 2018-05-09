Saskjobs.ca to exist for another 6 months after extended transition period

On May 5, the government announced the transition period of saskjobs.ca, one of the province’s biggest job boards, has been extended another six months.

On April 25, saskjobs.ca announced it will stop taking new postings on March 30, and all accounts on the site will be inaccessible beginning May 1 as it transitions to a partnership with the National Job Bank.

The province did not specify new deadlines for postings and account deactivation. As of 4 p.m. on May 9, it is still possible to view and post jobs on the site.

Saskatchewan expanded its existing partnership with the National Job Bank on May 1.

“Saskjobs has been an important website for both Saskatchewan employers and job seekers since 1999,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “While the move to the National Job Bank website will offer more benefits to employers and job seekers, it has been challenging for some businesses and individuals to adapt. We have listened carefully to those concerns.”

The new website requires employers and job seekers to use the new platform, which boasts enhanced security, more benefits, and a new look and feel.

“We will continue to engage saskjobs.ca users and ensure a more hands-on approach to the transition,” Harrison said. “The next six months will be spent engaging employers, job seekers and community partners about the upgrade.”