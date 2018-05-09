Canada
Superheroes scale Children’s Hospital in London to wash windows, spread joy

Superheroes were seen scaling the Zone B tower, home to many of the LHSC's Children's Hospital programs on May 9, 2018.

Anyone driving along Base Line Road on Wednesday might have noticed some well-known superheroes scaling the side of Children’s Hospital at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

Altitude Window Cleaning Inc. brought in Batman, Spiderman, and Thor to wash windows on the building and bring a little extra joy to those receiving care at LHSC.

The superheroes got to work around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Children’s Hospital provides specialized inpatient and outpatient services to children in southwestern Ontario from birth through to the age of 18, serving a population of 1.5 million with over 400,000 children.

