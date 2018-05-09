Waterloo police officer’s 3,000-km charity trek derailed by injury

Just two days into a 3,000-kilometre journey to raise funds for St. Mary’s Hospital, Sgt. Peter Viol’s Appalachian Heartbeat Tour has been derailed.

The Waterloo Region Police officer’s trip was to take him through the Appalachian Mountains beginning in Sylacauga, Ala., where he would ride to upper New York state, crossing the border at Kingston before he would return home.

We are sad to report that @peteviol's charity bike ride across the Appalachian Mountain Range for @SMGHF has come to an unexpected end after he suffered serious injuries during a fall. We are proud of all you've done – true #inspiration to us & community. https://t.co/yGakhiVOLc pic.twitter.com/KhTt747CNJ — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) May 8, 2018

Viol suffered a fall and injured his shoulder in a remote area near the border of Georgia and Alabama. He pushed on to Cedartown, Ga., where he received medical assistance. He was advised to end the trip.

Viol has been cycling for charity for the past 10 years, raising over $200,000 for health care in Waterloo Region.

This morning the Foundation received news that @peteviol sustained serious injuries as a result of a fall from his bike during his Appalachian Heartbeat Tour. As a result, Pete & his team have made the very hard decision to bring his trip to an end. https://t.co/NTZ77tzo7O pic.twitter.com/bC60PXZjPX — St.Mary's Foundation (@SMGHF) May 8, 2018

This year his goal was to raise $40,000 for the Regional Cardiac Care Centre at St. Mary’s General Hospital.

“There are no words to describe the disappointment I feel at this moment,” Viol said in a statement. “This is the first time in 10 years that I have had to discontinue a charity ride for any reason. My goal was to raise funds and awareness for an important cause and I truly hope I can continue those fundraising efforts despite being unable to finish my ride.”