$2.3M for 77 new automated licence plate readers on Saskatchewan roads

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has invested $2.3 million for 77 new automated licence plate readers (ALPRs) to help improve traffic safety and fight crime.

The devices, once installed in law enforcement vehicles, scan licence plates and alert officers if a nearby vehicle is unregistered, or associated with a driver who has been suspended for impaired driving.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charge pending after vehicle driven ‘erratically’ in park: police

ALPRs can be used – up to one plate per second – to look out for stolen vehicles, or ones that are connected to an Amber Alert.

“For anyone who uses a vehicle in the commission of a crime, is suspended from driving or is driving an unregistered vehicle, the odds of getting caught just went up,” minister responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a press release.

“Automated licence plate readers help make our roads and communities safer by helping police catch suspended or wanted drivers.”

READ MORE: Monthly record set for distracted driving in Saskatchewan

Sixty-nine of the ALPRs will be used by commercial vehicle enforcement officers and Ministry of Environment conservation officers, who will be serving as part of the province’s new Protection and Response Team.

Officer Lindsey Leko is happy to have this technology available to conservation officers. pic.twitter.com/gl28yqV4Mm — SGI (@SGItweets) May 8, 2018

The eight other devices are in vehicles used by traffic patrol units as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan in Regina, Prince Albert, and Moose Jaw.

SGI has now funded 136 ALPRs throughout the province for a total investment of around $3.8 million.