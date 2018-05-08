Canada
May 8, 2018 5:09 pm
Updated: May 8, 2018 5:23 pm

$2.3M for 77 new automated licence plate readers on Saskatchewan roads

SGI has invested $2.3 million to put 77 new automated licence plate readers in law enforcement vehicles.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has invested $2.3 million for 77 new automated licence plate readers (ALPRs) to help improve traffic safety and fight crime.

The devices, once installed in law enforcement vehicles, scan licence plates and alert officers if a nearby vehicle is unregistered, or associated with a driver who has been suspended for impaired driving.

ALPRs can be used – up to one plate per second – to look out for stolen vehicles, or ones that are connected to an Amber Alert.

“For anyone who uses a vehicle in the commission of a crime, is suspended from driving or is driving an unregistered vehicle, the odds of getting caught just went up,” minister responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a press release.

“Automated licence plate readers help make our roads and communities safer by helping police catch suspended or wanted drivers.”

Sixty-nine of the ALPRs will be used by commercial vehicle enforcement officers and Ministry of Environment conservation officers, who will be serving as part of the province’s new Protection and Response Team.

The eight other devices are in vehicles used by traffic patrol units as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan in Regina, Prince Albert, and Moose Jaw.

SGI has now funded 136 ALPRs throughout the province for a total investment of around $3.8 million.

