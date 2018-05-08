Dangerous offender Darrell Moosomin denied parole following 2016 escape from custody

A violent repeat sex offender has been denied any kind of release by the Parole Board of Canada.

Darrell Moosomin’s crimes date back to 1979, with approximately 74 convictions.

He was declared a dangerous offender nearly 25 years ago and continues to serve his indeterminate sentence for a long list of charges, including aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

“It is the board’s opinion that you will present an undue risk to society if released on day parole or full parole,” the decision reads.

“Your offences have been described as brutal, appalling and torturous,” the decision states. “You have been described as controlling, manipulative and disrespectful of women in your actions.”

Moosomin gained nation-wide attention in 2016 after he escaped custody while out on an escorted temporary absence from Pe Sakastew Centre, a federal institution classified as a healing lodge.

He was caught hitchhiking just over a week later, heading towards his home province of Saskatchewan where he committed his offences.

Just months before that incident he was turned down for day and full parole.

One of the most disturbing crimes happened in 1994.

Moosomin confined and tortured a victim for eight hours, according to court documents obtained by Global News. The victim was able to escape after he fell asleep.

In another case, he held a knife to the throat of a man threatening to kill him, sexually assaulted a woman and her two young children and assaulted an ex-girlfriend’s brother – injuring his legs so badly that one needed to be amputated.

One of his crimes also involved a baby.

He has taken multiple programs to address his risk, including several sex offender treatment programs.

The board told Moosomin: “by your own admission you are not ready for day parole or full parole and recognize the need to cascade to minimum security.”

“I do question whether rehabilitation is possible,” said Danielle Aubry, the executive director of Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse.

Aubry said given Moosomin’s history, she questions if he should ever be released again.

“I just think if you make those kind of decisions to be that violent and hurtful to people there’s just some crimes you commit where you’ve lost your option to live out in our community,” she said.

Aubry added this time, in denying parole for Moosomin, the board got it right.

“It is a reassuring thing that maybe there are some parts of the justice system that are actually working to help protect our communities.”

Much of Moosomin’s time in custody has been spent at “healing lodges” but the 55-year-old has been at a medium security facility following his escape.

He has indicated he will reapply for release once he graduates to a minimum security institution.

The board noted he has been assessed as a moderate to low risk to reoffend.