Man punches officer in face after drunk driving on bike: Kingston Police

Police say a 23-year-old Kingston man is facing charges of assault and public intoxication after he was stopped by police on Monday.

On May 7 around 7 p.m., Kingston police were called to downtown Princess Street due to reports of a drunk man who had apparently fallen off his bicycle.

Police say when they arrived, they found the accused driving erratically down a sidewalk on Princess Street, and they determined that he was a risk to himself. They then informed him that he was being arrested for public intoxication.

According to Police, the man resisted arrest and began yelling at the officers. He then allegedly threw a punch at one of the officers but missed and hit another officer in the head. The punch caused minor injury to the officer, according to police.

Police say they had to use force to arrest the man, who continued to resist, yelling, spitting and even trying to bite police involved.

They say the accused continued to be belligerent and aggressive even after he was transported to police headquarters.

The Kingston man’s bail hearing is set for Tuesday. He was charged with assault police, and breach probation. Police would not release his name or his previous convictions related to the breach of probation.