May 7, 2018 3:22 pm

Overnight street sweeping on Circle Drive starts Monday

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Street sweeping will take place on Circle Drive from Sunday to Thursday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. CT for up to five weeks.

File / Global News
The City of Saskatoon says drivers can expect delays on Circle Drive when street sweeping starts on Monday, May 7.

The work will take place Sunday to Thursday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. CT and last up to five weeks. On and off ramps will be temporarily closed while sweeping is being done.

A convoy of street sweepers, sign trucks, skid steers and trucks will travel along Circle with a Saskatoon Police Service escort. Officers will enforce speeding and other work zone infractions.

The base fine for speeding tickets increased by $30 on May 1 and the charge for travelling in excess of the posted speed is double. For example, speeding 20 km/h over the limit could cost someone $440 in a construction zone.

Drivers should stay back a minimum of 15 metres or 2.5 car lengths from equipment, and slow to 60 km/h when passing.

The city asks motorists to slow down and respect all work zones, including mobile work zones, detours, flashing lights, barriers and workers outside of equipment.

