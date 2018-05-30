Ontario election 2018: Windsor—Tecumseh riding
Voters in Windsor—Tecumseh head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Remy Boulbol
PC: Mohammed Latif
NDP: Percy Hatfield (incumbent)
Green: Henry Oulevey
Geography
All of Tecumseh is captured in this riding along with the eastern and northeastern parts of Windsor. Windsor-Tecumseh sits in the northwest corner of Essex county and features a mix of rural and suburban areas.
History
Since 1999, Dwight Duncan held Windsor-Tecumseh for the Liberals until his resignation and retirement from provincial politics in 2013. A by-election followed and saw NDP candidate Percy Hatfield win with over 60 per cent of votes. Hatfield’s success continued with a landslide victory in 2014, defeating the runner-up Liberal candidate by over 17,000 votes.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.