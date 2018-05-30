Ontario election 2018: Windsor—Tecumseh riding

Ontario Election

Voters in Windsor—Tecumseh head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Remy Boulbol
PC: Mohammed Latif
NDP: Percy Hatfield (incumbent)
Green: Henry Oulevey

Geography

All of Tecumseh is captured in this riding along with the eastern and northeastern parts of Windsor. Windsor-Tecumseh sits in the northwest corner of Essex county and features a mix of rural and suburban areas.

History

Since 1999, Dwight Duncan held Windsor-Tecumseh for the Liberals until his resignation and retirement from provincial politics in 2013. A by-election followed and saw NDP candidate Percy Hatfield win with over 60 per cent of votes. Hatfield’s success continued with a landslide victory in 2014, defeating the runner-up Liberal candidate by over 17,000 votes.

