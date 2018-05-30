Ontario election 2018: Windsor—Tecumseh riding

Voters in Windsor—Tecumseh head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Remy Boulbol

PC: Mohammed Latif

NDP: Percy Hatfield (incumbent)

Green: Henry Oulevey

Geography

All of Tecumseh is captured in this riding along with the eastern and northeastern parts of Windsor. Windsor-Tecumseh sits in the northwest corner of Essex county and features a mix of rural and suburban areas.

History

Since 1999, Dwight Duncan held Windsor-Tecumseh for the Liberals until his resignation and retirement from provincial politics in 2013. A by-election followed and saw NDP candidate Percy Hatfield win with over 60 per cent of votes. Hatfield’s success continued with a landslide victory in 2014, defeating the runner-up Liberal candidate by over 17,000 votes.