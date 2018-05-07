Road construction season officially underway in Hamilton

The afternoon commute on the mountain could be a little hair-raising this week.

Road work is set to begin on Dartnall Road, between Stone Church and Rymal roads.

The stretch of road will be closed for paving between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., from Monday to Thursday of this week.

Road crews will also be working in the intersection at Dartnall and Stone Church, as well as the on and off ramps between Dartnall and the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area during the closures, and HSR Route #43 Stone Church will be on detour.

Road crews have also begun reconstructing James Street South between Duke and Hunter streets, which will include fixing sidewalks and repairing the drainage in the area.

Road construction starting Monday:

New sewers and water mains are being installed on Garner Road, between Glancaster and Southcote roads.

Both of those projects are expected to wrap up by late August.