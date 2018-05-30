Ontario election 2018: Timmins riding

Voters in Timmins head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Mickey Auger

PC: Yvan Genier

NDP: Gilles Bisson (incumbent)

Green: Lucas Schinbeckler

Geography

Spanning an area of 3,155 square kilometres, the Timmins riding consists of all of the city of Timmins in the territorial district of Cochrane. It is located to the north of the Nickel Belt electoral district.

History

Gilles Bisson is the incumbent MPP for Timmins-James Bay, having held the seat for the NDP in the 2014 general election. Timmins-James Bay has since been divided into the two ridings of Timmins and Mushkegowuk- James Bay, and Bisson will be running for the new Timmins seat. The new riding Timmins was created in 2017 in an effort by the provincial government to move provincial riding lines to match those used in federal elections. The 2018 Ontario general election will be the first time the Timmins riding is contested.