Ontario election 2018: Thunder Bay—Superior North riding

Voters in Thunder Bay—Superior North head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Michael Gravelle

PC: Derek Parks

NDP: Lise Vaugeois

Green: Amanda Moddejong

Geography

This riding is located south of the Kenora-Rainy River electoral district. It surrounds Lake Nipigon, and is located on the northern shore of Lake Superior. It spans 92,928 square kilometres. It contains the city of Thunder Bay, and several municipalities, towns and townships including Red Rock, Nipigon and Terrace Bay.

History

Michael Gravelle is the incumbent MPP for this riding. Gravelle has held this seat for the Liberals since 1999. He held the seat when it was last contested during the Ontario general election in 2014, winning 56% of the votes. The Thunder Bay-Superior North seat has been a Liberal hold since its creation in 1999.