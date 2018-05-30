Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Scarborough—Rouge Park riding

Voters in Scarborough—Rouge Park head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Sumi Shan
PC: Vijay Thanigasalam
NDP: Felicia Samuel
Green: Priyan De Silva

Geography

This riding is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Scarborough-Pickering line to the east.

History

This is a new riding, created in 2015 after the 2014 provincial election. It was created from the Pickering–Scarborough East, Scarborough–Guildwood and Scarborough–Rouge River ridings.

