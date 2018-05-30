Ontario election 2018: Scarborough—Rouge Park riding
Candidates
Liberals: Sumi Shan
PC: Vijay Thanigasalam
NDP: Felicia Samuel
Green: Priyan De Silva
Geography
This riding is bordered by Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue, Highway 401 and Neilson Road to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Scarborough-Pickering line to the east.
History
This is a new riding, created in 2015 after the 2014 provincial election. It was created from the Pickering–Scarborough East, Scarborough–Guildwood and Scarborough–Rouge River ridings.
