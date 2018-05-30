Ontario election 2018: Sault Ste. Marie riding
Voters in Sault Ste. Marie head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Jaclynne Hamel
PC: Ross Romano (incumbent)
NDP: Michele McCleave-Kennedy
Green: Kara Flannigan
Geography
This riding is located within the municipal limits of Sault Ste. Marie. It excludes Prince Township and the First Nations reserve of Rankin. It is located to the north of St.Mary’s River. It sits to the south of the Algoma-Manitoulin electoral district, and on the on the east shore of Lake Superior.
History
This riding was formerly held by Liberal MPP David Orazietti. When Orazietti resigned in 2017, the seat was won during the June by-election by PC Candidate Ross Romano. Romano is the incumbent MPP for this riding, and is running for re-election.
