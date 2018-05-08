Canada
Body pulled from Lake Erie

OPP are investigating after they pulled a body out of Lake Erie on Sunday.

Provincial police say they have removed a body from Lake Erie near Kingsville.

Police were called to the area around noon Sunday, responding to a report from a fisherman that there was a body floating in the lake, roughly a kilometre away from the dock.

Essex County OPP marine operators and investigators responded and recovered the body.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

