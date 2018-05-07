Scott Thompson: New media election campaign tactics scare some red

It seems some are upset with the Ontario election campaign strategy of the Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives.

For most people, businesses, and organizations, the internet is a big part of spreading their message.

WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford takes direct approach to communicating with voters

Ford Nation is doing the same, advancing its platform through a series of interview-style messages. In the presentation, the interviewee asks Ford questions, he answers.

Some think this is trying to trick the voter into thinking it is an actual newscast. It is not, and is obvious at the end when it clearly states it is a paid political commercial message.

READ MORE: Liberals ask Elections Ontario to investigate Doug Ford’s campaign videos

Premier Kathleen Wynne has cried foul looking for anything to cripple Ford’s momentum.

Some have even gone as far as to call this “fake news.”

Fake news is false information made up to deceive. At best, this a politician selling his wares with his own host.

READ MORE: Party leaders to square off in first debate ahead of Ontario election

This is NOT fake news, this is the new world of social media.

Users have to educate themselves as to what they are consuming, and traditional media has to learn that it is no longer the only game in town.

Welcome to 2018.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900CHML and a commentator for Global News.