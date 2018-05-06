Vancouverites join woman’s quest to find city’s oldest sidewalk stamp

You often hear people say to keep your head up and look around, but for one woman, looking down has become her obsession.

Nicole Davison, the UK’s Consul General in Vancouver, has been searching for Vancouver’s oldest sidewalk stamp and took her quest to Twitter.

I'm on a (rather bizarre) quest to find Vancouver's oldest pavement. Let me know if you can beat 1930! pic.twitter.com/Kl09HoleHh — Nicole Davison (@NicoleDavisonUK) May 3, 2018

“It’s something that’s very different that we don’t have in the UK,” Davison said. “We don’t have these markers of local history on the sidewalk, for sure.”

Some of Vancouver’s sidewalks have a date stamp, so finding the oldest one in the city became Davison’s quest after moving here.

“Part of my fascination is to try and find these little pockets of history around,” she said.

WATCH: ‘Vancouver Vanishes’ book captures loss of heritage homes

Davison first noticed the stamps when she first moved here two years ago. She said spotted one near her home and became obsessed ever since.

“Part of it for me is thinking that this pavement has been here since 1930 or 1906, I wonder who lived here, I wonder who walked along this street, you know, just kind of connecting to a different time.”

She said the stamps ran through until 1965, then stopped until resuming again in 1986.

Others have now joined the quest with multiple people sharing their findings with her on Twitter.

Another Kits sidewalk stamp, Point Grey Road from 1914 pic.twitter.com/YHSUU6wBEd — Heritage Vancouver (@HeritageVan) May 4, 2018

It says Seventh Av. W. 1913. (From the north west corner of 7th & Larch) I took it last spring when I was home visiting

I’m so unbelievably happy I’m not the only one who takes these kinds of pictures and appreciates them❤️!!!😀 pic.twitter.com/iURfe96G3N — Caroline G (@CarolineMG26) May 4, 2018

Thus far, the oldest stamp that has been spotted is from 1906.