Two airlifted to safety following dramatic rescue east of Peterborough

Two GTA residents are lucky to be alive after they were rescued from Havelock, located about 45 minutes east of Peterborough.

According to police, a man and woman, both in their 30s, went out in a canoe on Belmont Lake Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, family members noticed that the couple hadn’t returned. The canoe and their life jackets were found near the Belmont dam.

A resident spotted the pair on an island, police say, surrounded by fast-flowing water.

Firefighters throughout Peterborough County responded to the ensuing calls for help, along with paramedics and police officers.

A Joint Rescue Coordination Centre helicopter from Trenton was eventually brought in to airlift the couple from the island. The chopper landed in a nearby field, and the man and woman were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are reminding residents to always wear life jackets when out on the water, and to tell people where you are going and when you expect to return.