Two dead following single-vehicle collision in Yorkton, Sask.

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Yorkton, Sask.

The crash at the end of Darlington Street East was reported to Yorkton Municipal RCMP at around 8:50 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The two occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were not released by police, but both were from Yorkton.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist will investigate the collision.

Yorkton is roughly 305 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.