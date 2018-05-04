Canada
May 4, 2018 7:05 pm

Vehicle collides with train north of Craven, Sask.

By Staff Global News

The Lumsden RCMP are on the scene of a collision involving a train and motor vehicle.

The Lumsden RCMP are reporting that both east and westbound traffic are blocked after a vehicle collided with a train on Highway 322. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. on May 4 near Silton, Sask.

Silton is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Regina, about a ten minute drive north of Craven, Sask.

No injuries were reported in this collision.

The RCMP will remain on scene until the area is clear. They are advising motorists to use an alternate route.

