London police seek public assistance in locating missing man

Members of the public are being asked to keep a watchful eye as London police search for Benjamin Clark.

The 40-year-old London man was last seen walking in the area of Quebec Street and Elias Street.

Clark is described as a 5’7″ (170 cm) white man weighing 100 lbs, or 45 kg. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).